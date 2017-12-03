Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is known for his fiery demeanor on the football field, and he sometimes attempts to get in his opponents’ heads if given the opportunity. That appeared to be the case during Sunday’s game against the Browns, when Rivers had some words for the Browns sideline.

But actions speak louder than words, so the Chargers signal-caller threw in a rude gesture as well.

Rivers turned toward the Browns sideline and appeared to flip them off, which you can see in the video below.

Rivers flip off the Browns sidelines? pic.twitter.com/Azw0ic8Q7p — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) December 3, 2017

Rivers seemed to find the exchange funny, as he was seen laughing about it afterward.