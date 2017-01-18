Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers has come out and said he’s not going to ask for a trade, and wants to continue to play for the Chargers, even after the team’s announced relocation to Los Angeles.

If that proves to be true, it shows that Rivers, even though he has been criticized in the past for his on-field behavior, is as loyal as it gets. Not many veterans would want to play for a team that looks to be in rebuilding mode, and just hired a guy that was coaching running backs just a few years ago. To make matters worse, the team’s fanbase has shrunk, and some of the San Diego-based fans they had have already said they will no longer support the team after the move.The future doesn’t look all that bright.

But Rivers is prepared to be the team’s signal-caller again in 2017.

Now that he’s going to be living and playing in the Los Angeles area, he appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Tuesday night for an inauguration of sorts. He brought a friend as well, linebacker Joey Bosa. The two took an oath, pledging that they would play football for the Los Angeles Chargers, and give it their all in doing so.

Philip Rivers just told Jimmy Kimmel he's "warming up" to LA but visibly hesitated when swearing to stay with team pic.twitter.com/lbBjlQWdTY — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) January 18, 2017

All in all, Tuesday was a pretty good day for Bosa, who was voted PFWA’s defensive rookie of the year, and understandably so, as he led the rookie class in sacks.