Philip Rivers is happy that the Los Angeles Chargers took a wide receiver in the first round of the draft last night instead of a quarterback like some predicted they might.

As Rivers explained during an interview with KLSD-AM’s Hardwick & Richards, drafting a quarterback with the seventh overall pick would have sent the wrong message to the 13-year veteran.

“Yeah, I don’t know if it would have been real good. As I told y’all a few weeks ago, not that I would ever shy away from anything, but that would have been an indication to me that we’re looking down the road,” Rivers said on Friday. “We’re not really sure we can win right now, so we’re gonna go ahead and take a quarterback at seven, and we’ll let you hang on as long as you can, then we’re gonna move on. You know what I mean?

“That’s why I don’t think — I would’ve handled it OK — but it wouldn’t have been great. I’m glad we made a move that I think helps us right now.”

With Rivers nearing the end of a four-year deal he signed in 2015, it wasn’t outlandish to think the Chargers might draft a successor to the six-time Pro Bowler in the first round, but they ultimately decided to give Rivers another weapon in Clemson’s Mike Williams.

There’s still a possibility that Los Angeles could draft a quarterback on Day 2 or 3. Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer is still on the board heading into Day 2, and the Chargers sit near the top of the second round with the 38th pick overall.