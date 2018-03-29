If you’re interested in being a batting practice pitcher for a Major League Baseball team, and located in the Philadelphia area, you may be in luck.

The Phillies posted a job application in search of a left-handed batting practice pitcher for the 2018 season. The good news is that it’s a part-time paid position, and it’s a job that baseball fans may really enjoy.

Here are the requirements for the position:

– Be at least 21 years old

– Be able to efficiently throw a baseball left-handed with precision accuracy and moderate pace

– Some previous experience at the high school, college or professional level preferred (but not required)

– Be available on all Phillies home game dates at Citizens Bank Park (exact hours TBD)

– Must be a selfless team player who wants to contribute to bringing a World Series Championship to Philadelphia

Anyone interested can apply by filling out the job application form. In addition to the form, applicants must submit a link to a one-minute (maximum) YouTube video showcasing their throwing skills.

May the best candidate win.