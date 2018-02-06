Nick Foles hauled in a catch on the team’s trick play in Super Bowl LII, whereas Tom Brady could not. Had we seen different results on those two particular plays, the outcome of big game could have been different.

But on that day, the Eagles made all the plays when it mattered most, and that’s why they emerged victorious — even with Brady throwing for 505 yards.

Still, him dropping the pass on a trick play in the second quarter looms large, and a Philly donut shop — Dottie’s Donuts — made sure to troll him over it. Check out their newest creation — “Tom Brady’s Butterfinger.

That actually looks extremely tasty. Notice the crunched-up Butterfinger pieces as the main topping. Yum.