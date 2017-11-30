Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott absorbed a big hit on an option play in the second quarter of Thursday’s game, and he paid for it.

Prescott pitched the ball on the play, but was drilled immediately afterward by Redskins linebacker Josh Harvey-Clemons. The hit left his throwing hand swollen, and here’s what it looked like.

The Cowboys quarterback underwent X-rays, but returned to the game without missing any time. He played extremely well in the third quarter, which speaks to his toughness, given how swollen his hand was.