Knicks team president Phil Jackson has been in the news a lot recently.

Jackson has had to deal with an unhappy Carmelo Anthony, as well as try to put out the fires that team owner James Dolan created with his treatment of former Knick Charles Oakley.

And now he has to deal with the Internet poking fun at him for riding a public bus, rather than the many other methods of transportation someone of his stature could’ve afforded.

Found where Phil Jackson has been hiding.

📷 ig/lou_minoti pic.twitter.com/Jd5XTiRwbP — SB Nation NBA (@SBNationNBA) February 16, 2017

He didn’t look like he was having all that much fun, either.