One of the most important but overlooked factors to scout quarterbacks is hand size. For a quarterback to be accurate, they need to be able to grip the ball effectively.

Many of the NFL’s elite signal-callers have large hands — Drew Brees, Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers, just to name a few.

Tom Brady’s hands are pretty large as well, which you can see from a recent photo of him. These large mitts measured 9 3/8 inches at the scouting combine, but they look even larger than that.

Brady probably has a firm handshake, I’d imagine.