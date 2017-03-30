Bengals cornerback Pacman Jones appears to be ready to celebrate pleading not guilty to an assault charge on Wednesday.

Jones was preparing to leave for vacation, but he made sure to pack something important: $160K in cash. That seems like a lot of money for a quick stay, but what’s even weirder is that Jones felt compelled to post photos of it on Instagram.

Here’s some of the money, which Jones vacuum sealed to keep fresh. And we also have the entire $160K as well.

Anyone wanna guess what Jones was up to? My first thought would be the strip club, as he’s been known to hit those up in the past. Or maybe he’s renting a really expensive yacht, and didn’t feel like wiring or transferring the money online.

[Busted Coverage]