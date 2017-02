Redskins receiver Pierre Garcon will be hitting the free-agent market soon, it appears.

Garcon took to Instagram and posted a photo of him in a Redskins jersey with the following caption:

#YallHiring?

So yeah, it’s safe to assume the Redskins aren’t going to bring the 30-year-old back, which was expected, given the emergence of Jamison Crowder and key needs in other areas.