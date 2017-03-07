Anyone who once questioned why the Redskins likely aren’t bringing back wide receiver Pierre Garcon probably isn’t doing so right now, after what a recent report revealed.

Chad Dukes of 106.7 The Fan reported on Monday that Garcon asked the team to trade him last season. It didn’t happen, and now he wants to return to the team, which seems like a situation that you don’t see come about often. But in Redskins Park, anything is possible, as there’s plenty of dysfunction in the facility.

“I have a little bit of breaking news here,” Dukes said, per Chris Lingebach of CBS DC. “I don’t know if we need the sounder. I just heard from somebody that I believe and trust… that Pierre Garcon, during the course of the regular season, requested a trade as he was playing for the Washington Redskins.”

“And people are sitting here and hypothesizing about why the Redskins haven’t called him, why it wouldn’t be a no-brainer,” he said. “Well, if it was bad enough that he requested a trade in the middle of the season?”

This bit of news, of course, caused an uproar on social media, as many began questioning Dukes’ report, given that he’s not one who is known to break stories. However, as someone who lives in the area and has listened to the show, I’d like to point out that he understands and embraces his role as a radio guy, and doesn’t try to be something he’s not just to boost ratings.

Sure enough, it didn’t take long for ESPN’s John Keim to confirm the report.

Yes, as @chaddukes tweeted, Redskins WR Pierre Garcon indeed requested a trade early in the season, his agent confirmed 1/2 — John Keim (@john_keim) March 6, 2017

His agent, Brad Cicala said"Once it didn't happen we respected it.We respect their interest and we were definitely interested in returning." — John Keim (@john_keim) March 6, 2017

At this point, Garcon likely won’t be returning to Washington. But it’s not really a good look for him, either, as he prepares to hit the free-agent market.