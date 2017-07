The Pirates and Cardinals are division rivals, so when the two teams meet, both fans and players really get into it.

So when Jedd Gyorko crushed a two-run dinger in the first inning of Friday’s game, a Pirates fan in the stands who caught the ball wanted to show how he felt about it.

And by that, we mean he took the ball and threw it into the Allegheny River in disgust.

If the #Cardinals hit a home run, the most logical next step is to chuck it into the Allegheny river #Pirates pic.twitter.com/VOVG6oNqeV — FanSided (@FanSided) July 15, 2017

Nice throw.