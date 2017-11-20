A member of the Detroit Pistons dance team got more than she bargained for during Monday’s game at Little Caesars Arena.

The dancer, whose name is Erynn, went out with the rest of her colleagues to perform on the court during a stoppage of play. Toward the end of their routine, Hooper — the Indianapolis Colts mascot — came out to meet her at midcourt. Erynn was clearly surprised, and even more so when her boyfriend followed that up by getting down on one knee and proposing.

She said yes! Erynn of the @PistonsDancers is engaged! 💍 pic.twitter.com/1T0AbC4R7v — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) November 21, 2017

The execution was perfect, and the proposal strategy was effective. She said yes, and fans were treated to a heartwarming moment. As for the Pistons themselves, the night didn’t go as well, with the Cavs emerging victorious from the arena with a 116-88 win.