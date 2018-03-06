The Pittsburgh men’s basketball team wrapped up its 2017-18 season on Thursday, which was probably a good thing for players, coaches and fans.
Pitt finished as the only Division I basketball team to finish winless in their conference this season, as the Panthers went 0-18 against ACC opponents.
Thursday’s 67-64 loss to Notre Dame ensured that Pittsburgh finished the season winless, and a funny moment took place during the game that pretty much summed up their entire season as a whole. It happened after the Panthers committed a costly turnover in the final minute of the contest, which essentially sealed the win for the Fighting Irish. Head coach Kevin Stallings was not happy about it, so he called a timeout, and then attempted to break his clipboard over his knee.
Unfortunately, Stallings was unable to break it, and the clipboard won that round.
It was a fitting end to Pitt’s nightmare season.