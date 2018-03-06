The Pittsburgh men’s basketball team wrapped up its 2017-18 season on Thursday, which was probably a good thing for players, coaches and fans.

Pitt finished as the only Division I basketball team to finish winless in their conference this season, as the Panthers went 0-18 against ACC opponents.

Thursday’s 67-64 loss to Notre Dame ensured that Pittsburgh finished the season winless, and a funny moment took place during the game that pretty much summed up their entire season as a whole. It happened after the Panthers committed a costly turnover in the final minute of the contest, which essentially sealed the win for the Fighting Irish. Head coach Kevin Stallings was not happy about it, so he called a timeout, and then attempted to break his clipboard over his knee.

Unfortunately, Stallings was unable to break it, and the clipboard won that round.

Kevin Stallings tries to break his clipboard and when he's unsuccessful he realizes he actually needs to draw something up 😂 pic.twitter.com/syCxvDKCWK — Eric Fawcett (@Efawcett7) March 6, 2018

It was a fitting end to Pitt’s nightmare season.