It’s evident that Western Michigan head coach P.J. Fleck is a players’ coach, by any metric. His players respond to his motivational speeches and buy into what he’s selling, and that’s one of the reasons the team was 13-0 heading into the Cotton Bowl matchup with Wisconsin.

With hopes of finishing the season undefeated, but facing a very tough opponent, Fleck enlisted some help to write his pregame speech for the Cotton Bowl. It wasn’t a famous scribe or an obvious choice. No, instead, it was none other than DJ Khaled.

Here are a few highlights.

The first one sounded like Khaled himself was saying it. Unfortunately, it didn’t help will the team to victory, and WMU suffered its first loss of the season, 24-16.