Suns swingman P.J. Tucker drained a three-pointer in Saturday night’s game against the Knicks, and made sure to rub it in afterward.

After Tucker made the shot, he turned to Carmelo Anthony, who was seated on the bench, and did the “three to the dome” gesture. With Melo on the bench, it seemed a bit unnecessary, but he did it anyway.

PJ Tucker taunting Melo with three to the dome celebration pic.twitter.com/emQvb5kMkG — #GonzoForLonzo (@World_Wide_Wob) January 22, 2017

Tucker has no chill.