P.K. Subban was honored with a standing ovation when he returned to Bell Centre for the first time since being traded on Thursday night.

Subban was traded from the Canadiens to the Predators last June, but the All-Star defenseman is clearly still loved in Montreal, judging by the ovation he got before the game.

Subban skated out by himself during player introductions, and had a big smile on his face while doing so.

PK Subban all smiles as he gets sent out onto the ice by himself in return to Montreal pic.twitter.com/9vPow94k4e — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) March 3, 2017

That smile quickly turned to tears when the fans gave him a long ovation.

What a moment in Montreal as P.K. Subban gets a massive standing ovation from @CanadiensMTL fans. pic.twitter.com/aH4c8G57Fm — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 3, 2017

This video tribute also played before the national anthems, and the Canadiens really did a great job of putting it together.

Bon retour P.K.! / Welcome back P.K.! pic.twitter.com/PFijB3hsGP — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 3, 2017

What a moment for Subban, as both he and the fans seemed to be feeling pretty emotional in his return back to the place where he started his career.