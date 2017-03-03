P.K. Subban was honored with a standing ovation when he returned to Bell Centre for the first time since being traded on Thursday night.
Subban was traded from the Canadiens to the Predators last June, but the All-Star defenseman is clearly still loved in Montreal, judging by the ovation he got before the game.
Subban skated out by himself during player introductions, and had a big smile on his face while doing so.
That smile quickly turned to tears when the fans gave him a long ovation.
This video tribute also played before the national anthems, and the Canadiens really did a great job of putting it together.
What a moment for Subban, as both he and the fans seemed to be feeling pretty emotional in his return back to the place where he started his career.