Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban accused Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby of telling him his breath stinks in an exchange between the two NHL stars after Game 3 on Saturday.

So Subban thought it would be funny to troll Crosby by bringing in a bag of several bottles of mouthwash into Bridgestone Arena before Game 4 on Monday. Well played, sir.

#GottaSeeIt: @PKSubban1 arrived at Bridgestone Arena with a bag FULL of mouthwash. Sidney Crosby can breathe easy now. pic.twitter.com/J7Mwh70aJo — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 5, 2017

To be clear, Crosby told reporters that he didn’t insult Subban’s breath during the exchange. He claims the whole thing was made up to draw attention, but Subban is committed to keeping the joke going by bringing in mouthwash to the arena.

We’ll see if Crosby addresses the issue during Game 4 when he goes face-to-face with Subban and the Predators later today.