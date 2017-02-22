At this point, it’s highly unlikely that the jersey stolen from Tom Brady’s locker after Super Bowl LI will be recovered.

Now that it’s been two weeks since it went missing, it’s probably floating around on the black market somewhere, and will likely never be seen again.

Brady’s reps informed police that the jersey is worth a hell of a lot of money — $500,000, to be in fact, according to TMZ Sports.

An official police report was filed with the Houston Police Department, and the complainant (Brady), informed them that the jersey is valued at $500,000.

It’s not the first time something like this has happened after a big game either. Brett Favre claimed his game-worn jersey was stolen after Super Bowl XXXI, and others have had lesser items stolen out of their lockers as well.