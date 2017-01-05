Two polls put together on the NFL’s MVP—a seemingly competitive race between a number of legitimate candidates—peg Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan as the heavy favorite to win the award.

ESPN’s latest poll, which features 13 panelists, picked Ryan as MVP. He received seven of the 13 first-place votes and 58 points overall, with Tom Brady (three first-place votes, 45 points) and Aaron Rodgers (three, 44) slightly behind.

Another poll at MMQB saw Ryan win by a much healthier margin. Amongst a panel of MMQB staff and a number of other established NFL journalists, Ryan won 17 of the possible 31 first-place votes—while winning the final tally by a comfortable margin over Brady and Rodgers.

Ryan led the Falcons to an 11-5 record and the NFC South title, while throwing for 4,944 yards and 38 touchdowns. He led the NFL in passer rating at 117.1, a mark which ranks as the fifth best all-time for a single season. The Falcons also led the NFL in scoring at 33.8 points per game.

Brady and Rodgers were also great, but both had flaws. While Brady threw for 28 touchdowns and just two interceptions, he also missed four games due to suspension to begin the season. Rodgers led the NFL in touchdown passes with 40, and he “ran the table” to deliver the Packers another NFC North title, but he struggled at times early in the year as Green Bay started 4-6.

Ryan was great all year.

In the end, Ryan’s volume numbers and consistency—when coupled with the minor flaws for Brady and Rodgers—appear to be the motivating factors for picking the Falcons quarterback to win the NFL’s MVP.