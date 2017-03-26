Gonzaga guard Josh Perkins probably didn’t expect to see what was between him and the basketball hoop after coming up with a steal during Saturday’s Elite Eight matchup.

Perkins picked off a pass near midcourt and was prepared to finish it off in style, when a young lady who was mopping up the floor stood in his way.

She noticed Perkins coming in her direction, so she ran off the court as quick as possible. And the Gonzaga guard politely slowed down so she could vacate the area. Once his path was cleared, he then threw down a dunk.

It was nice of Perkins to allow her to get out of the way, rather than trampling her.

