A guy worshiped by millions of Americans was at the Vatican Wednesday.

And so was Pope Francis.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones met the pope as part of a tour of Italy with six Pro Football Hall of Famers, including Curtis Martin, Ronnie Lott and Franco Harris, according to NFL.com.

Exclusive reaction from @dallascowboys Jerry Jones and his wife Gene on meeting @Pontifex #VaticanHuddle pic.twitter.com/rGXtyEnuD3 — Pro Football HOF (@ProFootballHOF) June 21, 2017

It’s shaping up to be quite a summer for Jones. First an audience with the pope, and then on Aug. 5 he’ll be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

In a statement issued by the Hall of Fame, the pontiff said some things that would make sense in a pre-game locker room.

“Teamwork, fair play and the pursuit of personal excellence are the values — in the religious sense, we can say virtues that have guided your commitment, on and off the field.

“These values meet the needs of our brothers and sisters and combat the exaggerated individualism, indifference and injustice that hold us back from living as one human family.”

Perhaps Jason Garrett should take notes.