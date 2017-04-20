Many were wondering who the blonde bombshell seated behind the Jazz bench on Tuesday night was, and now, thanks to social media, we’ve identified her.

It’s porn star Charlotte Stokely, who has appeared in Penthouse, reality TV and porn movies (duh). And being a Salt Lake City native, it’s no surprise why she was at the game. But she now lives in Los Angeles, and if she wants to see her hometown team play, she’ll have to settle for seeing them at Staples Center.

Anyway, here’s the screencap everyone is talking about.

soooo if you watched the game , you probably saw this blonde doing blonde things …. 😂#clippers #charlottestokely A post shared by Charlotte Stokely (@charlottestokely) on Apr 19, 2017 at 12:35am PDT

We also have proof that it was her. Does anyone believe she paid the $638 apiece for these tickets?

So close I could touch the balls 🤣 #clippers #playoffs #nba #charlottestokely #penthousepet #sunshineinmypocket A post shared by Charlotte Stokely (@charlottestokely) on Apr 18, 2017 at 7:15pm PDT

It appears she traded in her Jazz fandom for Clippers gear, though.

What's up Los Angeles ! See you at the game !! 💕💕💕💕 #charlottestokely #penthousepet A post shared by Charlotte Stokely (@charlottestokely) on Apr 18, 2017 at 6:30pm PDT

Will she head home and make an appearance at Game 3?