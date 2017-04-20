Posted byon
Many were wondering who the blonde bombshell seated behind the Jazz bench on Tuesday night was, and now, thanks to social media, we’ve identified her.
It’s porn star Charlotte Stokely, who has appeared in Penthouse, reality TV and porn movies (duh). And being a Salt Lake City native, it’s no surprise why she was at the game. But she now lives in Los Angeles, and if she wants to see her hometown team play, she’ll have to settle for seeing them at Staples Center.
Anyway, here’s the screencap everyone is talking about.
We also have proof that it was her. Does anyone believe she paid the $638 apiece for these tickets?
It appears she traded in her Jazz fandom for Clippers gear, though.
Will she head home and make an appearance at Game 3?