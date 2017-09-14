Deshaun Watson is set to make his first NFL career start against the Bengals on Thursday night, and he already has something working against him.

It’s the Khalifa Curse.

Porn star Mia Khalifa has been known to “hang out” with athletes, as she’s a sports fan and is tuned into the sports world, similar to Lisa Ann. Recently, though, the trend has been her exposing the ones that slide into her DMs asking to Netflix and chill. Still, some athletes just can’t stay away, it seems.

Watson is the most recent athlete to be linked to Khalifa, but unlike the others, he didn’t just slide into her DMs, as she posted a video of the two hanging out in his kitchen playing basketball. Thursday is his birthday, so Khalifa wished him happy birthday with this particular tweet.

Happy birthday, @deshaunwatson! For the record, I let u block that dunk cause ur a rookie and I didn't wanna risk hurting you before game 1 pic.twitter.com/AdS42yZ7hj — Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) September 14, 2017

The dress she’s wearing in the video literally looks like something you would wear to shoot a porn video. It’s unclear if Watson got to go that far, though. Maybe the two are just good friends that enjoy each other’s company.