Some things never change, as porn star Mia Khalifa is still heckling athletes over their misfortune on social media.

Kelly tried to spit game at Khalifa awhile back, but was shot down pretty quickly, which you can see below in case you missed it.

Shoulda spent more time in your playbook and less time in my DM's #NOLES pic.twitter.com/GJcFTHwmTh — Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) September 6, 2016

Kelly was initially told he could participate in the NFL Combine, but the offer was rescinded by the league. Many believe that it was due to his off-field issues.

Khalifa couldn’t restrain herself from rubbing some salt in the wound after the news broke.

He wasn't invited in my DM's either, so he'll prob show up to the combine drunk asking Gruden if he wants to FaceTime https://t.co/TJ8uJjEu5u — Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) February 15, 2017

Yo Swag, what's your address? Wanna mail you a shirt @ckelly_10 pic.twitter.com/5DORUKxjEY — Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) February 15, 2017

Ouch.