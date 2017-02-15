Posted byon
Some things never change, as porn star Mia Khalifa is still heckling athletes over their misfortune on social media.
Kelly tried to spit game at Khalifa awhile back, but was shot down pretty quickly, which you can see below in case you missed it.
Kelly was initially told he could participate in the NFL Combine, but the offer was rescinded by the league. Many believe that it was due to his off-field issues.
Khalifa couldn’t restrain herself from rubbing some salt in the wound after the news broke.
Ouch.