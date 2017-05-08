New logos for NBA and NFL teams seem to be all the rage these days, which franchises looking to upgrade their look to better fit the modern era.

The Blazers are the most recent team to do just that, but they didn’t seem to alter the logo all that much. The team’s previous logo that they debuted in the 2004-05 season was the classic grey-red pinwheel, and now the grey has been replaced with white, which is serious business.

Welp, the cat's outta the bag…

We've got a fresh look for 2017 and beyond. Details » https://t.co/sW4wIuiNBD pic.twitter.com/10WWjejA8e — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) May 8, 2017

Then:

And now:

The logo wasn’t altered too much, but I am a fan of how the team name was restyled. The contrast of colors works well.