It’s the question many people have been wondering the answer to since a Nashville Predators fan threw a catfish onto the ice during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday: How did Jacob Waddell sneak a catfish into PPG Paints Arena without anyone noticing?

Well, it wasn’t easy. Here’s Waddell speaking to Midday 180 on Nashville’s 104.5 The Zone on Tuesday with a full breakdown, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette‘s Sean Gentille:

This was where he really started to shine. On game night, he took the fish to his cousin’s house, filleted it, cut out half the spine and ran it over with his truck. That made it easier to vacuum-pack and conceal … but not that easy. “The head was too damn big,” Waddell said. “No matter how much I ran it over with my truck, the head was too big.” Originally, Waddell planned to stash the fish in his boots. The head made that impossible. So, he created a catfish-underwear sandwich. Regular drawers went on the first. Then, the catfish. Then, a pair of compression shorts. Then, a pair of baggy pants. Waddell said he was lucky that he’s “a bigger guy.” “Skinny jeans would’ve showed it off, that’s for sure,” he said.

Waddell is facing criminal charges, including disorderly conduct, disrupting a meeting and possessing an instrument of crime. Not to mention the punishment of having a rotting fish stashed in his underwear for a considerable amount of time.