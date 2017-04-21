Nashville is really beginning to embrace the hockey culture, and playoff fever is in full swing after the Predators swept the Blackhawks on Thursday night.

No 8-seed had ever swept a 1-seed in the NHL Playoffs, so that’s cause for celebration. The Predators fans took to the streets and did just that.

There was a car with a Blackhawks logo on it parked downtown, and it probably shouldn’t have been. Preds fans partied on top of it, and then decided to flip the car over.

The Preds are hot and their fans are drinking the Kool-Aid.