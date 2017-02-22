The Red Sox made a huge splash in the offseason, trading a boatload of prospects to acquire dominant lefty Chris Sale to anchor their rotation.

Boston knew it had the best outfield in baseball, and the biggest weakness was its starting rotation, especially at the top. The 2016 playoffs exposed the Sox for not having a dominant pitcher they could rely on each game. Rick Porcello finished the regular season red-hot, but couldn’t keep it going heading into the postseason.

So they went out and signed Sale, who projects to be the No. 1 pitcher in their rotation. The question, however, is will the Sox have him be their Opening Day starter? Generally, that honor is reserved for someone who’s been on the staff, and it’s rare that you see an offseason acquisition start their first game with their new team on Opening Day. NESN debated this very topic and provided some sound analysis on it.