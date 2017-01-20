It’s no secret that President Barack Obama can ball. Current and former athletes have pointed out that POTUS got game, as basketball has always been his No. 1 passion, aside from politics, of course.

Obama will leave the White House and is set to pass the torch to Donald Trump on Friday, but that’s OK, because he’s said he’ll now have more time to play ball. I live just outside of DC, so I’ll now be frequenting Kalorama to see if the former POTUS is playing any pickup basketball, which he used to do often.

Don’t be surprised if he’s out there breaking ankles, which he once did to CP3. Paul admitted he may have taken Obama lightly, and paid for it, in an exclusive interview with GQ’s Clay Skipper and Jay Willis.

“I was shocked at how good he was,” Paul said. “Nice lefty jump shot. But he got lucky one time on the break. I sort of jumped out, made him guess which way to go and he made the right play, crossed over, made it look like he crossed me up. It’ll never happen again. Hopefully now that he’s out of office we’ll have some time to see if it was real.”

Don’t get crossed up by POTUS, y’all.