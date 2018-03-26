It’s officially Comeback SZN, and former Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel is exploring all his options, in hopes of eventually getting a shot to play in the NFL again.

Manziel threw at University of San Diego’s Pro Day last Thursday, and is also set to do so again at Texas A&M’s Pro Day on Tuesday. He’s also committed to playing in the Spring League, which will be the first time we’ll get to see him play in a football game since Dec. 27, 2015.

And while it’s only a developmental league, Manziel is still attempting to market himself and also potentially cash in on the opportunity. He’s currently selling his Spring League jersey on his Comeback SZN website for $70, which is pretty high, all things considered.

Here’s what the jersey looks like.

Johnny Manziel is selling his Spring League jersey on his Comeback SZN website for $70. Price seems a bit steep for a developmental league jersey, no? pic.twitter.com/eynfctj2y5 — The Sports Daily (@SportsDailyBlog) March 26, 2018

Will you be purchasing one?