The Jaguars want to talk to Tom Coughlin about their coaching vacancy, and Coughlin has at least one player in his corner.

Prince Amukamara, who played the first five years of his career under Coughlin with the Giants, played for the Jaguars this season and wouldn’t mind seeing the team hiring the franchise’s original head coach.

“He’s coached here. He’s available and this job is available. It would complete the story,” Amukamara told the Florida Times-Union. “You’re getting a guy that loves his players, loves his team and will treat you like men. It’s all about winning with him.”

Coughlin coached the Jaguars from 1995-2002 and led them to the AFC conference championship game in 1996, the franchise’s second year of existence, and again in 1999. He went to the Giants in 2004 and won two Super Bowls there until his tenure ended last season.

Amukamara signed a one-year contract and might not be around to play for his former coach if Coughlin is hired. He earned a starting job after Week 4 but has no interceptions this season. He had at least one in each of his first five seasons.

Coughlin led the Jaguars to four straight playoff appearances, but they’ve gone to the playoffs just twice since he left. They haven’t made the playoffs since 2007.

Just in case anyone’s wondering, according to FB Schedules the Jaguars are scheduled to visit the Giants in 2018.