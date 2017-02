Now that former MLB slugger Prince Fielder is retired, he has plenty of time to do other things.

And if there’s one thing we know, it’s that Fielder is a big fan of food: both cooking and eating it. With that said, that made him the perfect candidate to star in a new cooking show, titled “Fielder’s Choice.”

The show will soon be available to stream on Netflix and Hulu, and if interested, here’s a preview to wet your appetite.