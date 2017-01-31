An underrated edge rusher from the recently relocated Los Angeles Chargers has been named the top 2017 free agent by Pro Football Focus.

Outside linebacker Melvin Ingram, who produced 8.5 sacks for the Chargers in 2016, topped PFF’s list of “likely” free agents, an important designation this time of year. Not included in the list were players such as Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell, Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins, Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry and Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawaan Short, who are all expected to be retained by their current teams.

PFF called Ingram a “dominant edge rusher,” who would “upgrade most team’s pass-rush unit immediately.” He finished 2016 with 72 total pressures, according to PFF’s numbers.

“He was PFF’s sixth-ranked edge rusher overall this past season, slotting in just behind (Joey) Bosa,” PFF analyst Sam Monson wrote. “Ingram posted solid grades in every facet of the game PFF measures, and his pass rush, in particular, has been improving year over year since his disappointing sophomore season that saw him play just 241 snaps.”

Ingram, 27, has started all 32 games over the last two seasons, registering 18.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles and 11 passes defended for the Chargers. He was a first-round pick in 2012.

Ingram also finished as the third best 3-4 outside linebacker in Bleacher Report’s NFL1000 series, trailing only Jadeveon Clowney and Von Miller.

Top pass-rushers don’t often get to free agency, but it happens. Olivier Vernon inked a five-year, $85 million deal with the New York Giants last offseason. It’s possible Ingram could look for a similar type contract on the open market, especially if the Chargers are unable to make a legitimate offer before the start of free agency.

The rest of PFF’s top five free agents include Chicago Bears receiver Alshon Jeffery, Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul, Dallas Cowboys guard Ronald Leary and Redskins receiver DeSean Jackson.