The 2016 season was good to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Not only did the future Hall of Famer return from suspension to lead the Patriots to another Super Bowl title, but Brady also put together the best overall season of any NFL player, according to Pro Football Focus.

PFF ranked Brady as the No. 1 player from the 2016 season.

“Brady ended the regular season with the best grade PFF has ever given a quarterback (99.3), and though his first playoff game — against the Texans — wasn’t stellar, he was once more back to his best in the AFC Championship, and then the Super Bowl, orchestrating the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history to take the win,” PFF analyst Sam Monson wrote.

Over 12 regular season games, Brady tossed 28 touchdowns and just two interceptions. His passer rating of 112.2 ranked second in the NFL (behind only Matt Ryan), and it also marked the second best passer rating of his career (trailing only the 2007 season).

Even at age 39, Brady produced eight games out of 12 with a passer rating over 100.0. New England lost just a single game with Brady starting, a 31-24 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks in November.

Another terrific playoff run produced a fifth Super Bowl title.

Brady averaged a career high 379 passing yards per game in the postseason, with seven touchdowns and three interceptions. He was unstoppable in leading the Patriots back in the Super Bowl, completing 43 passes for 466 yards as New England erased a 25-point deficit and beat the Atlanta Falcons.

The rest of PFF’s top five included Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack and Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.