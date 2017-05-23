Tony Romo will make his broadcast debut this weekend, but that news is overshadowed by the huge expectations an influential CBS Sports producer has heaped upon Romo.

“I think he is going to be great,” Lance Barrow said, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I think we have the next John Madden on your hands.”

Wow.

That would have been like saying the Cowboys had the next Joe Montana on their hands when the Cowboys signed the undrafted quarterback out of Eastern Illinois in 2003.

The hurdle wasn’t set that high for Romo, and his career turned out better than anyone could have envisioned. He made four Pro Bowls and he’s fourth all-time with a 97.1 passer rating.

If Romo does turn out to be the next Madden, however, a lot of people will forget his playing career. Madden excelled so much as a broadcaster that he became known for his work in the booth more than the Super Bowl he won as coach of the Raiders.

It’s going to take some time for Romo to get that good, but he’ll get his feet wet this weekend when he makes his broadcast debut. He’ll be at the 18th hole at the Dean & Deluca Invitational golf event.

Romo will work with Jim Nantz in the fall on CBS’ lead NFL broadcast team.