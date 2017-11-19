Hundreds of people gathered outside of AT&T Stadium on Sunday night to protest racial injustice and police brutality in America.

The Coalition for Justice, which is what the group calls itself, assembled in front of the Tom Landry statue outside of AT&T Stadium. The protesters began by being quiet, and when the national anthem was played before the game between the Eagles and Cowboys kicked off, many of them took a knee and raised their fists in solidarity.

Some in the crowd wore Colin Kaepernick jerseys, while others dressed in normal attire. Social media posts show that quite a large group showed up to protest. Here are a few photos and videos that show just how many people were there.

Kaepernick, who is currently a free agent, may not play in the NFL this season, but the #TakeAKnee movement doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon.