Providence surprised many fans and analysts alike by advancing to the Big East Championship game, but something a bit more astonishing than their impressive run happened during Saturday’s game.
Friars head coach Ed Cooley had a wardrobe malfunction, and it wasn’t the type of minuscule issue we’re used to seeing.
Cooley’s pants ripped during the second half of the game, and given how tight the contest was, he didn’t have time to change them. So, instead, he draped a towel around his backside.
The Friars head coach explained how his pants split in speaking to reporters after the game.
“When I sat down I felt the great breeze in the crack,” Cooley said, via ESPN’s Kieran Darcy. “My pants ripped.”
It’s not a conventional look, but Cooley actually rocked the towel quite well.