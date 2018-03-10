Providence surprised many fans and analysts alike by advancing to the Big East Championship game, but something a bit more astonishing than their impressive run happened during Saturday’s game.

Friars head coach Ed Cooley had a wardrobe malfunction, and it wasn’t the type of minuscule issue we’re used to seeing.

Cooley’s pants ripped during the second half of the game, and given how tight the contest was, he didn’t have time to change them. So, instead, he draped a towel around his backside.

Providence Coach Ed Cooley is so into the Big East title game that he ripped his pants. pic.twitter.com/EX0oKmWhYL — Tom Jolly (@TomJolly) March 11, 2018

When you rip your pants, you make do. pic.twitter.com/e5TaHcs63x — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 11, 2018

The Friars head coach explained how his pants split in speaking to reporters after the game.

“When I sat down I felt the great breeze in the crack,” Cooley said, via ESPN’s Kieran Darcy. “My pants ripped.”

It’s not a conventional look, but Cooley actually rocked the towel quite well.