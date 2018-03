Boilermakers redshirt freshman center Matt Haarms was tasked with an extremely difficult duty — attempting to replace injured big man Isaac Haas.

Haarms played well in Sunday’s Round of 32 win, with six rebounds, two blocks and seven points, but he wasn’t Haas-level.

He did, however, make sure his hair was looking good for the cameras during the game — like a billion times.

Matt Haarms fixes his hair every 10-15 seconds pic.twitter.com/OZTWPvImiB — Andrew Doughty (@Adoughty88) March 18, 2018

You guys may not see it on TV, but Matt Haarms fixes his hair after possessions while on the bench too!! — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) March 18, 2018

"Ayyyyyyyyy I got this." – Matt Haarms, probably pic.twitter.com/toK7pqm23p — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 18, 2018

Matt Haarms: “I was watching the Houston game and thought, maybe I should get a man bun.” — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) March 18, 2018

Being a productive member of one’s team is important, but so is having good hair, apparently.