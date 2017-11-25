South Florida quarterback Quinton Flowers was criticized for the way he handled himself after scoring a go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter of Friday’s game against Central Florida.

Flowers took off running on the play in question, and showed how dangerous he can be with his legs in producing a 24-yard touchdown run. That’s not what he was scrutinized for, though. The criticism of Flowers stemmed from what happened in the end zone afterward. The Bulls quarterback turned to fans in the student section and did an obscene gesture, which was completely unnecessary.

It didn’t take Flowers long to apologize, which he did on Saturday, saying that he didn’t intend to offend anyone.

“It was in no way my intention to do anything offensive in Friday night’s tremendous game between two great teams and universities,” Flowers said in the statement Saturday, via Andrea Adelson of ESPN.com. “I apologize if anything I did was interpreted the wrong way. I have always tried my best to be a good representative of USF and a positive example to young people.”

USF head coach Charlie Strong also defended Flowers, and said he did not intend to punish the Bulls quarterback.

“I know who this young man is, I know his character and I don’t believe he intended to do anything that would offend anyone,” Strong said in a statement.

Emotions run wild during big games, so while the signal-caller didn’t set a good example on the field, he’s not the first player to do so. Flowers seems to realize his emotions got the best of him, and we hope he’ll learn from his mistake going forward.