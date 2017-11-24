Quantcast
The Sports Daily
Quinton Flowers did an obscene gesture to celebrate TD (VIDEO)
Posted by on November 24, 2017

South Florida quarterback Quinton Flowers burst onto the national scene and made a name for himself with a stellar performance in Friday’s game against UCF, but he’s being criticized for how he celebrated a third-quarter touchdown run.

Flowers gave his team the lead for the first time since just minutes into the game, with a 24-yard touchdown run. The Bulls took a 34-28 lead as a result, and Flowers was pumped up. He turned to fans in the end zone and did a masturbation gesture afterward, which is something young kids probably shouldn’t have seen.

Many thought Baker Mayfield’s crotch-grab celebration was bad, but this seemed to be a bit more obscene. For the record, Flowers was not penalized for the celebration.