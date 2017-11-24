South Florida quarterback Quinton Flowers burst onto the national scene and made a name for himself with a stellar performance in Friday’s game against UCF, but he’s being criticized for how he celebrated a third-quarter touchdown run.

Flowers gave his team the lead for the first time since just minutes into the game, with a 24-yard touchdown run. The Bulls took a 34-28 lead as a result, and Flowers was pumped up. He turned to fans in the end zone and did a masturbation gesture afterward, which is something young kids probably shouldn’t have seen.

Mayfield’s move was immature and stupid, but Quinton Flowers just went immature and more vulgar than Mayfield. #USFvsUCF pic.twitter.com/TyrIz97MMV — Eric Hammond (@eric_a_hammond) November 24, 2017

Many thought Baker Mayfield’s crotch-grab celebration was bad, but this seemed to be a bit more obscene. For the record, Flowers was not penalized for the celebration.