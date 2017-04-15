Fans and musicians alike at Coachella were upset about the sound issues, and understandably so.

No one got screwed over more than Radiohead, who were faced with sound glitches from the moment they stepped onto the stage, which is unacceptable for a music festival of that magnitude.

Things just devolved from there, when the sound cut off completely during “15 Step.” So, the band just decided to walk off the stage.

They eventually came back out, but so did the sound issues. So, when the sound went out again during “Let Down,” they walked off the stage again. TMZ provided video footage of it happening.

Here’s another video.

That really stinks for both Radiohead and their fans.

[TMZ]