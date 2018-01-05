53-year-old Rafael Palmeiro appears to be serious about making a potential MLB comeback.

Palmeiro, who last played in 2005, has indicated in the past that he has something to prove. He was suspended in August 2005 after testing positive for steroids. Furthermore, he was the first MLB player to be suspended for steroids.

The former slugger even told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic “there’s no doubt in my mind I can do it.” Apparently, he’s been continuing to work toward that goal, as he posted a video on Friday which shows him crushing balls in a batting cage.

Good to be back in the cage again. The comeback is real. pic.twitter.com/uA8FMjyTjv — Rafael Palmeiro (@Rafael_Palmeiro) January 5, 2018

The caption that accompanied the video speaks volumes about Palmeiro’s intentions. Here’s what it says:

Palmeiro looks to be in good shape, and appears committed to getting back on the field. It remains to be seen if MLB teams are interested in his services, and appears unlikely, but crazier things have happened.