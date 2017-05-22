The Las Vegas Raiders have a new stadium approved and based on the current set of rules, fans who show up at games might be allowed to bet on NFL games.

If it sounds crazy it is—the NFL doesn’t like betting on its games, yet had to know it would face certain hurdles in this arena by moving a team to Las Vegas in the first place.

According to ESPN.com’s David Purdum, the stadium’s lease doesn’t say anything about betting on mobile devices:

However, according to the stadium authority and Nevada gaming officials, nothing in the lease blocks access to the mobile sports betting apps offered by the majority of the state’s regulated sportsbooks. Nevada books have been offering mobile sports betting for several years, allowing bettors to place wagers on their mobile devices from anywhere inside state lines.

Of course, this could lead to a standoff between sportsbooks in the area and the NFL. As the writeup notes, the NFL hasn’t asked sportsbooks to remove the Raiders from betting boards in Nevada, but this new wrinkle that might allow fans to bet inside an NFL stadium might cause some friction in league offices.

There is plenty of time for the league and sportsbooks to work this out. But the latter won’t want to cave to the former as it could impact business, so it’ll be interesting to watch how the two sides interact.

At the end of the day, the NFL wanted a team in Las Vegas. It’s happening, but modern technological betting hurdles aren’t going anywhere.