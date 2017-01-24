The Oakland Raiders could have franchise quarterback Derek Carr signed to a new contract by the end of this offseason.

General manager Reggie McKenzie has already confirmed that extensions for Carr and pass-rusher Khalil Mack are top priorities for the Raiders, although Carr’s new deal is a little more time sensitive.

“The good thing is we do have time, but I’m not the type to wait until the last minute. Those two guys are not only great players but they are great men,” McKenzie said, according to Scott Bair of CSN Bay Area. They are true Raiders and I want to make sure we do the best that we can to make sure that they stay Raiders.”

In theory, the Raiders still have two years to get a new deal done with Mack. He’s under contract for 2017, and the fifth-year option for first-round picks provides the Raiders with an easy avenue to keep him in Oakland through 2018.

The same can’t be said for Carr, a second-round pick who is entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2017.

Raiders fans need not worry. With mountains of cap space (almost $50 million) and a commitment to getting a new deal done, the Raiders should have Carr locked up long-term with a new deal this spring or summer.

The 36th overall pick in 2014 has developed into a top quarterback in Oakland. Still only 25, Carr has thrown 60 touchdowns against just 19 interceptions over the last two seasons, and the Raiders finally progressed into a playoff team in 2016.