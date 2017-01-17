Oakland Raiders safety Karl Joseph is a man of his word and a good son.

Joseph said in an Instagram post that he promised to buy his mom her dream house in the eighth grade, and the 23-year-old made good on that promise on Monday.

I remember her telling me her dream was to have a big house with a pool, and I Remember in 8th grade telling her I would buy her dream house. Definitely one of the most fulfilling moments in my life. "Sometime she hate the way she raised me but she love what she raised, can't wait to hand her these house keys with nothing to say". #ThiswhatIgrindfor #momhappyimhappy #Blessed A photo posted by Karl Joseph (@k_8joseph) on Jan 16, 2017 at 6:22pm PST

“He comes from very humble beginnings,” Joseph’s agent, Chafie Fields, told TMZ Sports. “Ultimately, his goal was being able to provide for his mom.

“He didn’t want to buy himself a car. Didn’t want to buy himself a house. He wanted to get his mom a house.”

The Raiders’ first-round draft pick had a successful rookie season, posting 60 tackles, six passes defended and an interception in 12 games. He looks to be worth every bit of that four-year, $12 million contract he signed.