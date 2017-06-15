The Oakland Raiders seem more than happy to take on the challenge known as Cordarrelle Patterson.

Patterson didn’t live up to expectations over four years with the Minnesota Vikings after being selected in the first round of the 2013 NFL draft. The Raiders, though, feel they might have what it takes to unlock his potential.

This much is clear when looking at comments made by offensive coordinator Todd Downing, according to Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal:

“He’s a fun tool. I won’t speak too much about how he was used in the past; that’s somebody else’s job. But I can tell you that we’re going to have fun looking for ways to get him involved in the offense. He’s a big, strong, physical, dynamic-with-the-ball-in-his-hands type player, and we’re excited to see what he can do for us.”

Patterson has had problems finding a role in base offenses for various reasons. As such, he’s never hit 500 receiving yards in a season and his four touchdown during his rookie campaign remain his career high.

The former Tennessee star has been more useful on returns, where he’s scored five kickoff touchdowns. Oakland aims to use him in this regard, but also hopes an offense boasting Derek Carr, Marshawn Lynch, Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree will open up the field for him.

If the Raiders can use Patterson the way they hope, he’ll be one of the hottest under-the-radar signings of the offseason and have the rest of the league shaking its head.