It doesn’t appear that Marshawn Lynch has forgotten about when the Seahawks took the ball out of his hands on the Patriots’ two-yard line in Super Bowl XLIX.

But now that Lynch is on the Raiders, it’s all water under the bridge, and both he and his new team can have a laugh over it. Or, they can use the memory to troll the Seahawks, who ended up losing to the Patriots in that Super Bowl by throwing in the red zone, rather than just handing it off to Lynch and letting him do his thing.

With that said, the Raiders elected to poke some fun at the Seahawks during Sunday’s game against the Jets, in a clever way.

It happened in the first quarter, when the Raiders entered the red zone for the first time. Derek Carr changed the original play at the line, and the audible he used to do just that could be heard clear as day.

“Seattle!” Carr yelled.

With Marshawn Lynch in the backfield on the goal-line, Derek Carr yells "Seattle" to audible to a pass. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/c2Q7w28Kqb — Sports Videos & GIFs (@Sports__GIF) September 17, 2017

Obviously, it was a reference to Super Bowl XLIX, as the Raiders were on the Jets’ two-yard line at the time. We have to give the Raiders props on the execution of the troll job there, but also for the result of the play, which was a touchdown.