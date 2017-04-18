Bulls guard Rajon Rondo spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Celtics, but that hasn’t resulted in him getting a warm return to TD Garden so far.

Rondo was booed by Celtics fans numerous times before and during Game 1 of the playoff series between the two teams, which isn’t much of a surprise, since he left Boston on rocky terms.

Even so, Rondo was a big reason the Celtics were able to win an NBA title, as the young, flashy player complemented the Big 3 — Paul Pierce, Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett — perfectly.

But now that he's a member of the Bulls, playing on the other side of the fence, things have changed, and he'll never get a positive reception in Boston again. Rondo was asked about that subject, and he shared some thoughts.