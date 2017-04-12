You never know what will happen in Miami, as it’s a city that features a lot of unpredictable moments.

That was the case on Monday, when a cat randomly made its way onto the field at Marlins Park, and was actually trapped there for ahwile.

The kitten wound up in center field, and tried to climb under the wall to get away from the action. What that didn’t work, the little fella jumped up to scale the wall and climbed up it. The kitten then hopped up into the home run sculpture, and just decided to hang out there.

So… what should we name our #RallyCat? 🐱🤔 — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) April 12, 2017

The powers that be at Marlins Park even made the decision to turn off the sculpture, just to make sure the cat wasn’t harmed.

Update: We have suspended use of our home run sculpture for the time being & are monitoring #RallyCat, who appears to be safe at the moment. — Marlins Park (@MarlinsPark) April 12, 2017

Eventually, the game resumed, and the cat eventually disappeared into the night air, which is what cats usually do.